JK sees 835 new cases, active cases surge to 5,623

Jammu, April 8 (IANS) As authorities in J&K battle to find out the best way to keep the Covid-19 spread under check without disturbing tourism, academic and commercial activities, 835 new cases came to light on Thursday.

Health Department officials said that of the new cases, 280 were in the Jammu division and 555 in the Kashmir division, while 246 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.