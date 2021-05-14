J&K sees decline in new Covid cases, toll remains high

Officials said of the new cases, 1,511 were from the Jammu division and 1,516 from the Kashmir division while 3,814 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Srinagar, May 14 (IANS) With 3,027 new Covid cases reported in J&K on Friday, there has been a decline in the tally, but the number of daily deaths at 60 belied any hope that the pandemic was relenting in the Union Territory.

After 20 days, the lowest number of 371 new cases were reported from Srinagar district.

Of the latest fatalities, 39 deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 21 from the Kashmir division.

The total number of people infected so far is 236,790 out of which 181,762 have recovered, and 3,027 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 52,001 out of which 19,355 are from the Jammu division and 32,646 from the Kashmir division.

