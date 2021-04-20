J&K sees highest single-day spike of 2,030, active cases cross 13K

Jammu, April 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir logged 2,030 new Covid cases on Tuesday, the highest single day spike since the beginning of the pandemic while the number of active cases crossed 13,000.
Officials said that the new cases included 944 from the Jammu division and 1,086 from the Kashmir division while 716 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.
Eight patients -- five from Jammu division and 3 from Kashmir division -- succumbed on Tuesday, as the total number of people killed by coronavirus rose to 2,071.
So far, 150,238 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 134,697 have recovered.
The number of active cases is 13,470 out of which 5,575 are from the Jammu division and 7,895 are from the Kashmir division.
