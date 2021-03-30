J&K sees highest single day surge of Covid cases

Jammu, March 30 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday saw its highest single-day surge of Covid-19 cases, at 359, while the number of active cases crossed 2,200 and one death was reported during the last 24 hours.

Health Department officials said that of the new cases, 93 were from the Jammu division and 266 from the Kashmir division while 175 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.