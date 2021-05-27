J&K sees steady decline in Covid cases, deaths

Srinagar, May 27 (IANS) The gradual decline in new cases and Covid-related deaths continued in J&K on Thursday as 2,769 new cases and 37 deaths were reported in 24 hours.
Officials said the steady decline in Covid numbers continued as 964 cases and 24 deaths were reported in the Jammu division and 1,805 cases and 13 deaths in the Kashmir division.
So far, 281,628 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 235,617 have recovered, and 3,739 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 42,272, out of which 16,904 are from the Jammu division and 25,368 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd