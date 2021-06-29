J&K SPO killing: Foreign terrorist involved, says police

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) told reporters, "Two JeM militants carried out the attack on SPO Fayaz Ahmad at Hariparigam village in which the SPO, his wife and daughter were killed.

Srinagar, June 29 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday that two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists involved in the killing of SPO, Fayaz Ahmad, his wife and daughter on June 27 have been identified and one of them is a foreign terrorist and the other is a local.

"One attacker is a foreign militant and the other is a local. Both these militants were tracked down and searches have already been launched in Awantipora belt.

"Militants are targeting innocent civilians and unarmed policemen. These killings are aimed at creating a fear psychosis to disrupt the ongoing tourist season", Kumar said.

Answering a question about policemen visiting their homes where they become easy targets for the terrorists, the IGP said, "We can't stop our men from going home on leave. They are from this place and they have a right to visit their homes."

