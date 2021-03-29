J&K strengthens Water Resources Regulatory Authority

Jammu, March 29 (IANS) The J&K Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Monday approved the proposal of Jal Shakti Department to create 19 posts in J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority (J&KWRRA) to enhance its efficacy.

The new posts created include a Ground Water Scientist, an Agriculture Scientist, two Superintendent Engineers, three Executive Engineers, four Assistant Engineers, five Junior Engineers, two Senior Assistants and a Junior Assistant.