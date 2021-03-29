J&K strengthens Water Resources Regulatory Authority

Jammu, March 29 (IANS) The J&K Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Monday approved the proposal of Jal Shakti Department to create 19 posts in J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority (J&KWRRA) to enhance its efficacy.
The new posts created include a Ground Water Scientist, an Agriculture Scientist, two Superintendent Engineers, three Executive Engineers, four Assistant Engineers, five Junior Engineers, two Senior Assistants and a Junior Assistant.
Being a statutory body J&KWRRA is responsible for regulating water resources within the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring judicious, equitable and sustainable management, allocation, and utilization of these resources, and fixing the rates for use of water.
--IANS
