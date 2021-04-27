J&K takes measures to flatten rising Covid graph

The administration has augmented 1,300 additional beds in Srinagar and says there is scope to add another 8,000 in just two days.

The Haj House and Indoor Stadium are among the buildings which have been notified as Covid care isolation centres in Srinagar.

Srinagar, April 27 (IANS) The J&K administration is setting up additional beds in Srinagar to deal with the surge in Covid cases.

"We have added 1,300 extra beds to our existing infrastructure in the last two days. If needed, we will augment more infrastructure. There is no shortage of beds or infrastructure. If required, we can add 8,000 more beds in two days," Srinagar DC, Mohammad Aijaz Assad, told reporters.

He said the focus is also on ensuring that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the hospitals.

"We are watching the situation and are not complacent. In the next five days, a 1,000 LPM plant will be functional at the SMHS Hospital. An oxygen plant will also be added to the Kashmir Nursing Home," Assad said.

Like the rest of the country, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a rapid spike in Covid cases, reporting as many as 25 deaths and 2,135 new cases on Monday.

