J&K terror conspiracy case: NIA raids multiple locations, 4 held

The arrested accused have been identified as Waseem Ahmed Sofi, a resident of Chattabal, Srinagar; Tariq Ahmed Dar, a resident of Shergarhi, Srinagar; Bilal Ahmed Mir, a resident of Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda, a resident of Rajauri Kadal, Srinagar.

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four persons and conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror conspiracy case, an NIA official said here on Wednesday.

The raids, that were conducted on Tuesday, came in the backdrop of information that a conspiracy was being hatched to carry out violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, including Delhi by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

NIA had then registered a case on October 10 and initiated an investigation.

"During the raids, several electronic devices, incriminating jihadi documents and records of suspicious financial transactions were seized," the anti-terror probe agency said in a statement.

The NIA said the terror associates and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of these organisations were conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighbouring country and also indulging in the radicalization of local youth for the purpose of recruiting and training them in handling arms, ammunition, and explosives.

"These terrorists and cadres have effected several terrorist acts, including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state," the statement read.

It further said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused persons are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists and facilitating them in their nefarious designs.

"Further probe is still on to unearth the whole conspiracy," the probe agency added.

