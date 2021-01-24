JK Tourism to participate in first-ever Virtual Bharat Parv-2021

The virtual events will showcase India's rich cultural heritage, cuisine, handicrafts and cultural performances besides tourism destinations and products.

Srinagar, Jan 24 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department is all set to participate in the Virtual Bharat Parv 2021 being organised January 26-31 by the Union Tourism Ministry in conjunction with the Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Sunday.

As the world including India continues to fight the outbreak of coronavirus, this year, Bharat Parv is accordingly being organised on the virtual platform.

The Ministry of Tourism has created Bharat Parv environment in 3D rendering for virtual view so that the user shall be able to navigate in the Parv area depicting the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The virtual Parv will include state/UT theme Stalls incorporating various tourism related products, brochures, destination videos along with additional attractions and achievements of states and UTs.

It will also host food court, and handicraft and handloom Stalls. The food stall window will incorporate various regional cuisine demonstration videos and recipes with brochures and pictorial depictions. The handicrafts, handlooms and TRIFED stalls will incorporate various regional handicrafts and handloom products, demonstration videos, brochures and pictorial depictions.

Similarly, cultural performances will be in a exclusive virtual theatre along with other attractions.

A User Management System has been set up where the number of daily participants/visitors can also be tracked.

The Bharat Parv will start online from 6 p.m. onwards on Republic Day on www.bharatparv2021.com.

