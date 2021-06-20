'J&K will achieve 100% vaccination for 45+ age group by June end'

A presentation was made during the meeting through which the Minister was informed that a target of over 76 per cent vaccination has already been achieved in the Union Territory and by June end, a target of 100 per cent will be achieved for the age group of 45 plus and a target of around 50 per cent for 18 to 45 age group by July end.

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir will achieve 100 per cent vaccination for the 45 plus age group by June end.

Following the impetus being introduced in the nationwide vaccination campaign from June 21, the Minister was informed that by July 15, over 30 per cent of the age group of 18 to 45 years in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would have received vaccination.

Singh called for making the vaccination drive more hospitable and friendly by introducing separate waiting and holding zones, and offering refreshments during the holding period of 30 minutes.

He also asked for extending the drive-in vaccination facility at a large scale.

Talking about the current Covid management in the Union Territory, the official briefed the Minister that every Panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir had been provided with at least one Covid isolation centre with five beds and also the availability of testing facilities.

In addition, out of 20 districts of the Union Territory, nine districts are in the Green Zone, two in the Orange Zone and nine in the Yellow Zone.

Singh said that during the peak of the second wave of Covid, the positivity rate was much higher in the Kashmir division and also in the eight North Eastern States which were monitored by him, but in the Jammu Division, even though the positivity rate was less, the mortality rate was higher.

"This should provide a scientific inference for all the concerned to take a cue that healthcare preparedness in the Jammu division requires further improvement," the Minister said.

Emphasizing the importance of vaccines for all, Singh said, "It is the responsibility of not only the government, but also of the civil society to turn the vaccination drive into a mass campaign."

--IANS

ssb/sdr/