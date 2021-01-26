J'khand CM unfurls tricolour at 72nd R-Day (Ld)

Ranchi, Jan 26 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren unfurled the tricolour at Dumka district on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday with much excitement and patriotic fervour.

Speaking at the Republic Day occasion, Soren said,"To promote sports in the state, sports officials were appointed in all 24 districts of the state. A strong government is in place in the state and is working diligently for the social justice and development of the state."

"Last one year was challenging due to Covid-19. We fought the pandemic and succeeded in controlling it. The pandemic has caused damage to social and economic condition of the state. Despite the impact of the pandemic, the state government has started various new schemes and policies. The state has started waiving off loans of the farmers," the Chief Minister said.

Soren said, "To ensure employment, the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Rules 2021 have been formulated. As much as Rs 25 lakh loan under the 'Mukhyamantri Rojgar Srijan' scheme will be provided to the unemployed youth for employment creation".

