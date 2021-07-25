JKLF held protest in front of Pak High Commission in London against PoK election

London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Zone held a protest on Sunday in front of the Pakistani High Commission in London, against the elections conducted in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and demanded independence for the Kashmiri people.



About 100 to 150 people demonstrated and called for the boycott of the elections in PoK.

Protests were held against the undemocratic and inhumane selection and the interference of Pakistani political parties under Act 74 and the Karachi Agreement.

The protestors raised slogans against the Government of Pakistan calling for a boycott of elections in PoK. The protesters were carrying banners saying, " Go back Pakistan Army", "We boycott the elections", " We reject the Fraud Elections in PoK", "Free Free Kashmir", "We reject the Selection of ISI".

Meanwhile, the counting of votes is underway. The election was held for 45 seats in PoK.

Pakistan's opposition parties have also accused the Imran Khan-led-PTI government of "rigging" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections.

During the polls, two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were killed in a clash with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) activists at a polling station in the Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman blamed the Centre for "systematic rigging" and said it was attempting to "steal" the elections, reported Geo News.

The PPP leader alleged PTI workers had fired at a PPP worker's car during polling time, while police had uprooted a camp belonging to her party.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement, claimed PTI "goons" had attacked her party's workers in Gujranwala's Alipur Chatha area to "rig" the election.

Aurangzeb said despite PTI workers beating up her party workers, the police "arrested those associated with PML-N". "PTI has been allowed to engage in hooliganism with complete liberty," she said.

The spokesperson alleged PoK Election Commission officials refused to accept PML-N's written complaints, saying they would accept them after permission from the chief election commissioner, reported Geo News.

"Complaints of violence and rigging do not meet the criteria for a transparent election," she stated. (ANI)

