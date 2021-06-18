J&K's all inclusive employment model could lead other states and UTs (KASHMIR PART-1)

"18,000 posts in various government departments are being filled by the Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB).

In 2020, financial assistance of Rs 340 crore was given to 19,600 youth to make them job providers rather than job seekers. For the current fiscal, this assistance has been raised to cover 50,000 youth.

"Over 600 posts are being filled by the Public Service Commission (PSC) through competition for administrative and other gazetted ranks in the union territory.

"Another 25,000 jobs are being provided in public and private sector undertakings.

"Two state of the art coaching centres are being established in Jammu and Srinagar cities for civil services and other competitive exams", said a senior officer in the UT's general administration department.

Financial assistance is being provided to dental surgeons and paramedics while market driven hand holding of youth in distress is being done for self-employment.

Digital libraries are being established in all the 20 districts while Rs 12 crore are being given to 4,290 Panchayats to engage 22,500 rural youth in youth clubs.

Reputed organisations and corporate houses have been engaged to set up two centres, one each in Baramulla and Jammu districts, for invention, innovation, incubation and training (CIIIT) for up-skilling of youth at national and international levels.

One-stop facilitation centre is being set up to guide youth about various government schemes.

To extend psycho-social support, counselling centres are coming up this year in 8 districts.

Five thousand youth with disabilities in the age group of 18-35 are being provided access to skilling so that they connect with digital World and link up with banks and other financial institutions.

This financial year, 1,000 youth are being trained for skilled technical courses in clinical management.

Fifty model community entrepreneur units are being set up this year.

Under recreation and social engagement, Lt Governor's trophy is being held in sports like cricket and football from block to UT level covering all the 20 districts.

In a nutshell, Jammu and Kashmir has embarked upon an all inclusive employment model that could serve the lead role for other states and UTs of the country.

--IANS

sq/in