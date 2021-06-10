J&K's Dream Project: India's best mythological theme park at Katra

The project vision entails that J&K government will provide all the support to help build a state-of-the-art theme park that helps increase economic activity, generates direct and indirect local employment as well as increases the overall experience of the tourists and citizens of the Union Territory.

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government is seeking a partner for a public–private partnership (PPP) to set up Indias best mythological theme park in Katra.

The theme park will include adventure, mythology, education and entertainment.

The project location is prime, on the way to and from Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan with full connectivity. There is guaranteed footfall with 8.5 million footfalls in Katra in 2018, spread across all months of the year.

It caters to the existing gap as white space for recreational activities to be done post ‘darshan'. It also provides conduciveness for economic activities in J&K.

The J&K government and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have handpicked three prime locations for the project.

The J&K government will also provide other benefits including all UT level clearances to be provided within 30 days of filing the application.

It will also provide support on other clearances and approvals, such as water at Rs 0.50 per cubic metre, power starting at Rs 3.85 per unit, additional incentives on stamp duty, green industrialisation etc. with the robust Infrastructure of Katra, which is well connected through air, rail and road.

The project will also allow other permissible activities, including hotels and stays, F&B, shops, rides and gaming, adventure, and art and entertainment.

The J&K government is looking for a PPP partner who can join in this dream project.

The requirement for a PPP partner includes engagement with an international partner with the experience of running a theme/amusement park with annual footfall of 5 lakh. International safety standards must be adhered to throughout the project.

In addition, the business operations should commence with specified minimum requirements within three years of signing the MoU. The final theme must be passed through the DIC, J&K, and the project should generate direct and indirect employment opportunities.

