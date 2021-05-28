J&K's Ganderbal achieves 100% vaccination of 45+ age group

This was revealed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna, during a press conference on Friday.

Srinagar, May 28 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal has become the second district in the Kashmir division after Shopian to achieve 100 per cent vaccination target for the over 45 age group with at least the first dose of Covid-19 inoculation.

Jyotsna said that realising the target of vaccinating all those above the age of 45 years is a big achievement for which she complemented the healthcare and frontline workers who went from door-to-door to counsel people about the need for vaccination.

While elaborating the arrangements put in place for achieving the vaccination target, she said that over 68,440 persons over 45 years of age have been administered the first dose in the district.

Jyotsna said that 94 vaccination sites were established to achieve the target, adding that all these sites are still active.

The DC also appreciated the sarpanchs, panchs, tehsildars and BDOs for doing a commendable job of mobilisation in their respective areas to achieve the 100 per cent vaccination target.

--IANS

zi/arm