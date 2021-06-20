J&K's Mawya becomes 12th fighter pilot in IAF

Jammu, June 20 (IANS) Flying officer Mawya Sudan from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has become the 12th woman officer in the country to be inducted as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Daughter of Sushma and Vinod Sudan belonging to Lamberi village of Nowshera tehsil in Rajouri district, Mawya was commissioned into the IAF as a flying officer on Saturday.