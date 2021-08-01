J&K's schools, colleges, universities to remain closed

Srinagar, Aug 1 (IANS) All schools, colleges and universities in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed till further orders, it was announced on Sunday.

An order issued by the J&K Chief Secretary, in his capacity as the Chairperson of State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, also said there shall be no weekend curfew in any district while night curfew shall remain in force from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in all districts.