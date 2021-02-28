JKSSB conducts Phase 1 of examination for Class IV posts

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Saturday conducted the phase first of objective type written examination for the Class IV posts across the Union Territory.



The examination took place from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Huge gatherings of youth were seen on the first day of examination at different centres in the Rajouri district. All types of arrangements were in place for the smooth conduction of the examination.

"Every job seeker wants a government job. They want to serve in the government sector. There is obvious enthusiasm in the job seekers and parents as well," Arif Lone, an observer at Government Boys Higher Secondary school examination centre.

"All the COVID-19 protocols have been properly followed and all the teams are meticulously executing their job. We are maintaining total transparency in the examination. The screening system is very strict. Only meritorious aspirants will come out successfully," he added.

Shafiq Ahmed, Centre Superintendent at Government Boys Higher Secondary school examination centre said the administration has made sure there is no problem with water, electricity, and invigilators at the examination centres.

"Observers, District Magistrate, nodal officer, all teams were there. I would particularly like to thank the district administration for the way they ensured we didn't have any problem," he added. (ANI)

