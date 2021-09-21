JLF Soneva Fushi to debut in Maldives in May 2022

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) With the gradual easing of global travel restrictions and lockdowns, the JLF Soneva Fushi, the latest international venture of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), is set to debut in the Maldives in a 10-day event spread over two weekends -- May 13-22, 2022 -- at a luxury resort located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve with themes as varied as travel, fiction, food, art, wellness, climate change and the environment.

In keeping with JLF's international programming vision, the Festival will reinforce South Asia's unique literary heritage with a caravan of globally celebrated authors and thinkers taking part in a range of stimulating panels, workshops, music, poetry readings and film screenings.

The JLF Soneva Fushi will be a study in Slow Life, with morning yoga sessions, stimulating workshops, delectable international food and sunsets against a languorous blue sea.

"The JLF Soneva Fushi will be an inspirational journey where we will explore new horizons, celebrating the elements and sharing the power of words and ideas, of poetry and music," Namita Gokhale, author and Festival Co-director, said.

"This is JLF's most exotic and pleasurable adventure yet. I can't wait," said William Dalrymple, writer, historian and Festival Co-director.

"We are delighted to partner with Soneva Fushi, which represents excellence in the world of experiential hospitality, in bringing JLF to the Maldives – with the best writers, thinkers, filmmakers and thought leaders from across the world and India," said Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, producer of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

With the annual Jaipur Literature Festival in Jaipur and yearly iterations of JLF in London, Belfast, New York, Colorado, Houston, Adelaide, Toronto and Doha, Teamwork Arts believes in the spirit of community and the hope, strength and vitality that literature and knowledge give to the people.

JLF's international series, held across the world, has showcased the multilingual literary heritage of South Asia with the distinct flavour of its host regions, bringing together a diverse and engaged community of booklovers, thought leaders and influencers, Roy added.

"We believe JLF will provide an exceptional platform for a global audience to engage with India, its cultural and literary heritage as well as strengthen cultural and bilateral ties between India and the Maldives. Maldives will be the first country in India's neighbourhood to find a place in JLF's global footprint," said Indian High Commissioner to Maldives, Sunjay Sudhir.

--IANS

