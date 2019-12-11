JMACAB withdraws strike against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill after assurance from Tripura CM

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Joint Movement against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMACAB) on Wednesday withdrew its indefinite strike called against the implementation of the Bill, said Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb after a meeting with their representatives.

"The JMACAB has withdrawn its indefinite strike called against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019," Deb said addressing a press conference.Earlier, he chaired a joint meeting along with senior leaders of the Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill in the presence of government officials to discuss the current situation of the state.JMACAB convenor Anthony Debbarma also confirmed the development."Chief Minister has assured us that he will arrange a dialogue with Union Home Minister. As we all know, the state does not have the power to say anything on the matter. Through the state government, we are going to reach out to the Central government," Debbarma said."Only after that can we say whether Tripura will be exempted or not. We are concerned about the whole of Tripura, our security, protection and identity," he added.Debbarma also said that the decision on whether to continue with the strike will be taken after the dialogue. (ANI)