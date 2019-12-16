JMI students released; protest outside Delhi Police HQ ends

New Delhi: All detained Jamia Millia Islamia University students have been released from Kalkaji and New Friends Colony (NFC) police stations, Delhi Police on Monday said. The midnight protests carried out by students in front of Delhi Police Headquarters was also called off by the students.





"All students detained from Kalkaji and New Friends Colony have been released," said Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa.



"Delhi police appealed the protesters to end their protest buses have also been arranged to drop the protestors. Injured students will also be released after treatment said Delhi Police in a statement," said Delhi Police in a statement.



The students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had staged a protest at the PHQ earlier on Sunday after the action by Delhi Police against students at Jamia University.