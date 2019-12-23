JMM-Cong ally slightly ahead in J'khand

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Early trends in Jharkhand poll results showed Congress' alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal slightly ahead of the BJP with 39 to 21 seats, but over the one-hour it has kept changing by the minute.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, began at 8 a.m. on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters.

The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting at all the districts headquarters. The first result is expected around 1 p.m. on Monday.

rak/in