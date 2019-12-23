JMM eyeing 5th shot at J'khand CM post

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) As the initial trends emerge from counting of votes for the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly on Monday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which was at the forefront for its statehood demand nearly two decades back, will wish to make its fifth pitch at the helm.

JMM leader Hemant Soren led from the front during the five-phase polls from November 30 to December 20 as it challenged the high-powered BJP-campaign based on a national narrative and led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Soren concentrated on local issues instead of countering the BJP's offensive led by Modi. The 2019 elections is the fourth Assembly polls to be held since it was formed in the year 2000. They have been on 2005, 2009, 2014 and 2019. In the 2019 elections, the JMM has contested in 43 of the 81 seats in the state assembly. Its ally the Congress has contested on 31 seats while the RJD fought from 7 assembly seats. For the JMM, a victory or a good performance would mean a fifth shot at heading the state government. Hemant Soren had a stint as chief minister from July 2013 to December 2014. He served a tenure of 16 months. While his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren had occupied the chief minister's seat thrice -- for 10 days for the first time in March 2005, a little over four months in the second term in August 2008 and around five months during his third shot in December 2009. This time he is contesting from two seats -- Dumka and Barhet. Trends, however, indicate the ruling BJP giving a tough fight to the opposition alliance. pvn-aks/in