JMM-led alliance bags 47 seats, BJP 25 in Jharkhand assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, which includes Congress and RJD, on Monday won an absolute majority in the Jharkhand elections by winning 47 seats in 81-member assembly.

The alliance defeated the BJP which won 25 seats.

Here is the final party tally declared by the Election Commission.



JMM - 30 seats, Congress 16, RJD one, BJP 25, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) three, AJSU two, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) one , NCP one and independents two. (ANI)