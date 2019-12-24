JMM-led alliance wins Jharkhand polls, defeats BJP

Ranchi (Jharkhand), Dec 24 (ANI): The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance won an absolute majority in Jharkhand assembly polls on Monday ousting the BJP-led government in the state.

It is BJP's first major electoral defeat since the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the office with a greater majority in the second term earlier this year and is expected to boost the morale of parties opposed to the Modi government.

The alliance, which includes Congress and JMM, rode on a strong performance of the JMM, and won 47 seats in the 81-member assembly.Hemant Soren, who is likely to be the next chief minister, won from both seats he contested -- Dumka and Barhait.Chief Minister Raghubar Das lost to party rebel Saryu Rai from his traditional Jamshedpur East seat by over 15,000 votes. Rai had contested as an independent.Das resigned and was asked to continue as caretaker chief minister by state Governor Draupadi Murmu.Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Hemant Soren and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls.BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah said the party respected the mandate and expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for giving an opportunity to the BJP to serve them for five years.Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, Congress 16 and Rashtriya Janata Dal one seat.The BJP, which was in power in the state in alliance with AJSU, fought the elections on its own. It won 25 seats.Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) won three seats and AJSU won two seats. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) and NCP were ahead on one seat each.The state had a five-phased assembly election which concluded on December 20.Soren, who is JMM working president, won by a margin of 13,188 votes from the Dumka seat and from the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 25,740 votes.Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated party workers for the victory of the alliance while NCP leader Sharad Pawar said that Jharkhand has rejected BJP's "arrogant politics".The results came at a time several opposition parties are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and are supporting the protests against it.The protests against CAA had figured in speeches in the Jharkhand polls. The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to the JMM-led alliance."Congratulations to HemantSoren Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state," he said in a tweet.Modi also lauded party workers for their hard work."I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given BJP the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts. We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come," he added.Shah said BJP will remain committed to the development of the state."We respect the mandate given by the people of Jharkhand. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the people for the opportunity given to BJP to serve the state for five years. The BJP will remain committed to the development of the state. Congratulations to all the workers for their hard work," Shah said in his tweet.Soren thanked the voters for the mandate given to the alliance and said that this win marks a milestone in the state's history."I am thankful to the people of Jharkhand for the mandate. Today's victory is full of happiness for many but for me, it is also the day to take a vow to fulfil the expectations of the people," he said.Dedicating the victory to his father and former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, the JMM leader also thanked the chiefs of Congress and RJD along with other leaders for their support in wresting power from the BJP."This win is the result of the hard work and struggle of 'Dishom Guru' Shibu Soren. The time has come to fulfil the goals for which this state was created. I want to thank Laluji, Soniaji, Rahulji and Priyankaji and all Congress leaders for all the support and for believing in me," he said.He said the alliance partners will meet soon to decide the next course of action. The alliance is likely to have a common minimum programme.Rahul Gandhi congratulated party's allies in JMM-led alliance and workers for their victory in the Jharkhand assembly polls."Congratulations to our allies, workers, and leaders for the decisive victory of our alliance in Jharkhand," said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated allies of grand alliance in Jharkhand for victory and alleged the BJP had sought to hide its failure but the people had given their verdict."People want to listen from the government on issues of employment, bread, water, jungle, land, agriculture and trade. But the BJP tried to create divisions to hide its failures. Today the reply of the people has come. Congratulations to all allies of the grand alliance. Congratulations to Hemant Soren. Congratulations and affections to Congress workers," she said in a tweet.Pawar said that the result shows that people are with "non-BJP parties"."When we see the Jharkhand results, it is clear that people have gone against BJP. Despite using the central government's power and money power, Jharkhand has rejected the arrogant politics of BJP. I thank people of Jharkhand for this," Pawar told media persons in Mumbai."After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, people have decided to keep BJP away from power in Jharkhand also," he said.Pawar said that the impact of the Citizenship Amendment Act was visible in Jharkhand Assembly elections.Political observers said apparent consolidation of tribal votes in favour of JMM-Congress-RJD alliance was a reason for its success. (ANI)