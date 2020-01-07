JMM's Rabindra Nath Mahato elected as Speaker of Jharkhand Assembly

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Rabindra Nath Mahato, a three-time Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator, was on Tuesday elected as the Speaker of Jharkhand state assembly.

The three-day session of the Jharkhand Assembly is being held from January 6 to 8.

This comes after Soren, who is the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand after JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority by securing 47 seats in the 81-member House in the recent Assembly elections. (ANI)



