JNU: Scuffle breaks out between ABVP, AISA during seminar on Article 370

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between members of All India Students Association (AISA) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during a seminar on Article 370 in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus here on Thursday.

The incident took place when the left-wing students were protesting against the programme.



"We want to have a discussion on the benefits of abrogation of Article 370 but few elements in JNU doesn't want it to happen," said Saurabh Sharma, ABVP leader.

In August, the government abrogated Article 370, which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The state was also hived into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, namely. The UTs will come into being on October 31. (ANI)

