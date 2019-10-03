JNU: Scuffle breaks out between students during seminar on Article 370

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between two groups of students during a seminar on Article 370 in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Thursday.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh was speaking at the seminar, where the incident took place.



"We want to have a discussion on benefits of abrogation of Article 370 but few elements are here in JNU that doesn't want it to happen," said Saurabh Sharma, ABVP JNU.

The government in August abrogated Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also hived the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- which will come into being on October 31. (ANI)

