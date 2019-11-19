JNU approaches HC against protesting students

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court against the students who are protesting against the fee hike, alleging "gross violation" of the previous high court order.

The contempt plea filed by JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar through university's standing counsel Monika sought court's direction to issue a contempt notice against the student leaders.

The plea is filed against the Delhi Police and JNUSU President Aishe Ghose, General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav, Vice President Saket Moon and former JNU students leaders N. Sai Balaji, Geeta Kumari, Sarika Choudhary, Apeksha Priyadarshani, Krishna Rao and some others.

"The instant petition is being preferred by the university against the contemnors for gross and continuing violation of the order dated 09.08.2017...by protesting within 100 meters of the administrative block and the day-to-day administration of the petitioner University due to which the working of the university has come to a standstill," the plea said. The university also sought court's direction to Delhi Police to provide assistance to the varsity for controlling acts of the students and remove them from 100 meters of the Administrative Block of the varsity in accordance with the previous order of the High Court. anb/prs