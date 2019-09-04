JNU defends letter to Romila Thapar

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The letter sent to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Emeritus, Romila Thapar, asking her to submit her CV was in accordance with new academic rules, the university administration said on Wednesday.

"It was on basis of new ordinance number 32 of academic rules and regulations of the university that emeritus professors who attained the age of 75 were requested to submit contributions to the university in last few years," the JNU said in a communique.



The university's statement comes a day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) reportedly made public the letter sent to the noted historian asking for her CV as part of an exercise to review her status as Professor Emerita.

The association had alleged that the university administration was lying on the matter.


