JNU forms five-member committee to look into Jan 5 violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday formed a five-member committee to look into the violence on the campus on January 5.

The committee comprises Prof Shashant Mishra, Prof Santosh Vipula, Prof Mazar Asif, Sudheer Pratap Singh and Prof Bhaswati Das.

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar had said on Friday that classes will start from January 13.



Delhi Police Crime Branch , which is investigating the case of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University, had on Friday identified nine suspects including JNU Students Union JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university including Ghosh were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them with sticks and rods. (ANI)

