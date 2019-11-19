JNU has become a detention camp: CPI leader Binoy Viswam

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Tuesday expressed disappointment over Rajya Sabha not taking up the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issue for discussion in the Parliament saying, "It is quite an unfortunate battle that there is no space in the Rajya Sabha to discuss such a grave issue."

Further venting anger, Viswam said that JNU has become a "detention camp" and added, "the police and the paramilitary forces have destroyed everything in JNU.""We tried to bring to the House the attack on students that have taken place yesterday inside the campus, under rule 267. No debate and discussions were allowed to be held in the Parliament. JNU cannot go forward this way," he added.Rajya Sabha proceedings today were adjourned till 2 pm following an uproar in the House by Congress and other Opposition parties over the ongoing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issue.The Upper House was adjourned after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow suspension of business under rule 267 given by Viswam.The JNU matter blew out of proportion last week at the university campus after a clash broke out between the students and police during a protest.The university had hiked the rate of student single room rent from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month, for student double room from Rs 20 to Rs 600 per month and increased one-time refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000. The fee was, however, partially rolled back. Now, the room rent for single-seater rooms will be kept to Rs 600 per month, while it will be Rs 300 for those students who come from the below poverty line (BPL) category. (ANI)