JNU incident is political failure: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Terming the January 5 incident of violence in JNU a political failure, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, on Saturday slammed BJP saying that the party does not have issues on which it can fight in the upcoming Delhi elections.



"JNU incident is a political failure; it is a law and order failure. BJP does not have issues to fight Delhi elections on and that is why they want an issue," Sisodia said.

On January 5, more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.

He also commented on the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and said, "We have already put forward a model of good governance, now even Gujarat is learning from Delhi. People are getting electricity for free; it is a place where the standard of education in government schools is improving."

Assembly polls in the national capital are scheduled to be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI

