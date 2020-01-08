JNU professor files police plaint on Sunday violence

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) A JNU professor has filed a complaint urging the police to examine the evidence related to Sunday's violence on campus.

Describing the violent incident as "pre-planned', Shukla Vinayak Sawant said in his Wednesday's complaint that he had immediately notified the campus security of the situation but was asked to inform the police as it was a law and order situation.

Along with complaint to the Vasant Kunj police station, Vinayak has also submitted records, phone screen shots of his communications with the campus security, and video footage of the violence.

Stating that he and his colleagues were injured in the stone pelting by the masked people, Vinayak alleged students and teachers continued to feel unsafe after the incident. abn/pvn/pcj