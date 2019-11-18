JNU protest leads to massive traffic snarls in central Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Massive traffic snarls were reported in central Delhi on Monday as hundreds of protesting students of JNU were stopped from marching towards Parliament which also led to them scuffling with the police.

The authorities also shut the entry and exit gates at three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament to prevent the students from approaching parliament.

Earlier, the police put up barricades near Safdarjung Tomb to stop the students from marching towards Parliament, which began its winter session on Monday.

The students, protesting against the hostel fee hike, gathered near Safdarjung Tomb to continue their protest. They shouted slogans demanding a fee hike roll back. The Delhi Metro said in a statement it would not have trains at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk, while the Exit/Entry Gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily. Massive traffic jams were reported in the areas near Safdarjung Hospital, Arabindo Marg, AIIMS and Safdarjung Tomb. Earlier, with posters in hand and chanting anti-fee hike slogans, hundreds of students marched on the streets of Delhi. The students defied the imposition of Section 144 that prevents gathering of more than four persons in one place, to continue with their protest march to parliament. As police put up barricades, the JNU climbed over the barricades, leading to scuffles with the police. "The students are struggling hard to clear the barricades installed by the Delhi police, but they admit that they might not reach parliament because of heavy police and CRPF deployment in the way," a student said. The protest march is against the hostel fee hike. The protest was held even as the Education Secretary addressed their concern by a partial roll back and on Monday announced a new committee to open dialogue with the students. rn/ak/skp/