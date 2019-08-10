JNU rape case transferred to Crime Branch

According to the police, the investigation has found that the student had reached Vasant Kunj police station from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) itself.

"We have recovered CCTV footage in which she is seen coming out of the JNU Gate at 1 a.m. on August 3, when she had alleged that she was being raped. After that she reached the police station where she claimed police did not hear her complaint," the senior police officer said.

Police has also recovered her salwar and purse which she claimed had gone missing during the assault from the terrace of her college hostel.

"The Crime Branch will further probe the case," the officer said. Last Sunday, the woman, pursuing a foreign language course in JNU, had alleged that she was drugged and raped by a cab while she was returning to the campus last Friday night.