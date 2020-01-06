JNU Registrar, Pro-VC meet Baijal, apprise him of situation

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Registrar and Pro Vice Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday and apprised him of the situation, government sources said.

Police will talk to students and start collecting evidence. Medical of 35 students is complete, both in AIIMS trauma center and Safdarjung hospital, sources shared.



On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

