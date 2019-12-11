JNU sedition case: Court adjourns matter till February due to pendency of sanction

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday adjourned till February 19 the JNU sedition case after Delhi Police informed it that the file regarding grant of sanction is pending before Delhi government's home department.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Purshottam Pathak slated the matter after the Investigating officer (IO) of the Delhi Police informed the court that sanctions against JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others are still pending.



The CMM had earlier too adjourned the matter after Public Prosecutor informed him about the pendency of sanction.

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, stating that they led a procession and raised anti-national slogans in the university campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the court cannot take cognizance of the police charge sheet without sanction from the home department of the concerned state.

The Delhi High Court had last week disposed of a plea seeking directions to Delhi government to grant immediate sanction to proceed with the trial against the accused. (ANI)

