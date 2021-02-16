JNU sedition case: Court summons Kanhaiya, 9 others on March 15

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A Delhi Court has taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed against former JNU Students Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in the 2016 sedition case

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Pankaj Sharma has summoned them on March 15.

The cognisance has been taken exactly one year after the Delhi government granted sanction to the Delhi Police to prosecute the accused.