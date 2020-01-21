JNU student thrashed by other students for not allowing them to join 'special dinner' at Narmada hostel

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student staying at Narmada hostel in the varsity was on Monday allegedly beaten up by three students, a day after he had purportedly refused to let them have food at the hostel during 'special dinner'.



As per a preliminary report, injured student Ragib Ikram was allegedly beaten up by the JNU students belonging to another hostel in the university after he refused them to have 'special dinner' organised at Narmada hostel.

Ikram has been admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Ikram's brother said, "His roommate says, the attackers said that he is a Muslim and they will make him disappear just like Najib. He added that they hit him on chest, head and slapped him twice."

"They also threatened him. While I was bringing my brother to the hospital, I saw Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) poster on the attackers' door," he claimed. (ANI)

