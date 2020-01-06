JNU students, teachers form human chain against Sunday's violence at varsity

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and teachers on Monday formed a human chain in protest against yesterday's violence in the university.

"It was a planned attack carried out on connivance of JNU administration and the government. They have done this as they are unable to stop the progressive movement of students and teachers. They were losing so they chose to do this," a teacher told ANI.



On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

