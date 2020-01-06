JNU students demand medical assistance, arrest of goons after delegation meets Delhi Police PRO

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), MS Randhawa held a meeting with students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the Police Headquarters at ITO on Monday where the students handed over a set of demands to the official.

The letter, containing the set of demands, addressed to the Commissioner of Police (CP) urged him to assure "urgent medical assistance to the injured students", "arrest of all goons involved in the attack", "rescue of the students who are stuck both inside and outside the campus" and to ensure normalcy in the campus.A student delegation was also allowed to visit AIIMS Trauma Centre where those injured in JNU campus violence are admitted.Meanwhile, the Delhi police conducted a flag march in the campus on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday to ensure there are no more fringe elements in the campus.Some students of the university, however, heckled the police team while it was conducting the flag march by raising slogans of "Delhi Police go back" and "Shame on Delhi police".More than 18 students have been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods on Sunday. (ANI)