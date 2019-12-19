JNU students hold protests over police action in Jamia, AMU

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday witnessed protests over the alleged police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The students took out a 'Masaal Juloos' on the varsity campus and raised slogans against the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the CAA and the NRC.

The protest march was also attended by former JNUSU President and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Students holding torches raised slogans like "Hai Jaan Se Pyaara Hindustan, Pyaara Pyaara Hindustan, Zindadil hai Hindustan, Protest Karega Hindustan, Nahi Jhukega Hindustan, Arey Gandhi Waala Hindustan... (India will not cow down, India will protest, India of Mahatma Gandhi will protest...)"

The protest was also attended by student leaders like Umar Khalid of United Against Hate (UAH), and Maskoor Usmani and Ahmad Mujtaba from the AMU. The students were protesting against the alleged police brutality against students at the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday. The protest by Jamia students took a violent turn after many protesters torched several buses in the national capital. Following the violence, Delhi Police resorted to lathi charge and also fired tear gas shells inside the Jamia library in which several students were injured. The students are demanding the roll back of the CAA and the NRC. anb/aks/arm