JNU students lead protest march against violence on campus

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Female students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday led a protest march in the campus, against the violence which had taken place in the university on January 5.

The protesters marched around the campus raising slogans targeting the university administration and the Centre.



"Women of JNU against Fascism", "Education not for sale, Save Public Education, JNU rejects fee hike", read the banners carried by the students during the march.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU on Sunday and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, actor Deepika Padukone paid a visit to the varsity campus in south Delhi and joined students at the JNU, who were protesting against last week's incident in which many people were injured.

The Delhi Police have also registered a case in connection with the violence and a committee has been formed to probe the incident.

Protests have also erupted in different universities and places against the JNU violence demanding identification and arrests of the culprits. (ANI)

