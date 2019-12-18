JNU to conduct exams through different modes

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced to conduct examinations in different modes and will be taking it through home assignments, quizzes, term papers, presentations, sessional examinations etc.

The decision has been taken following protests by the students, which has prevented students from appearing for their examinations.

"Since the bonafide students are prevented from writing the end semester examinations by some protesting students, the Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centers have decided to give take-home exam to the students. This is keeping in view the academic future of the bonafide students," the administration said.It also outlined that the university was making every effort to conduct the examinations."Those who refuse to write the exams on their own will, in spite of the fact that the University is making every effort to conduct the examinations, will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they do not fulfil the academic requirements as per University ordinances," it added.The Deans of Schools and Chairs of Special Centers will prepare their schedule and post on the JNU website.The University students have been protesting from several weeks demanding complete rollback of hostel manual and fee hike. (ANI)