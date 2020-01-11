JNU to forward details of 'outsider or unauthorised student, guest' in hostel rooms to police

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Dean of Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Umesh A Kadam has asked all senior wardens to put up notices, stating that if any outsider or unauthorised student or guest is found staying in the rooms, then details of such guests shall be forwarded to the police.

"All the hostel residents to follow the rules regarding having guests in the hostel room as per the procedures and rules of IHA and provide the necessary details in the forms accordingly," reads the notice.



"In case, any outsider/unauthorised students/guest is found staying in the rooms, necessary action will be initiated against the resident student as per IHA rules and the details of such guests shall be forwarded to the Station House Officer, Police Station, Vasant Kunj North, New Delhi," adds the notice.

This notice comes after a letter from the office of the Station House Officer, Police Station Vasant Kunj North to Registrar, JNU, on January 7, which reads: "This is to state that, in view of the present scenario, it is requested that, the hostels of JNU be audited through the Hostel Wardens of JNU regarding stay of any outsiders/unauthorised students/guests. If any stay of outsiders/unauthorised students/guests come to notice, the same may please be intimated." (ANI)

