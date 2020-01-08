JNU VC meets MHRD officials, discuss steps to bring normalcy

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday met Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare and Joint Secretary G C Hosur and briefed them about the "substantial steps taken by the University administration to bring back normalcy in the campus".



"This morning met Shri Amit Khare and Shri GC Hosur at MHRD and briefed them on the steps being taken at JNU to bring normalcy. All efforts are being made to facilitate winter semester registration for willing students and a conducive environment for their academic pursuits," tweeted M Jagadesh Kumar.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders and some outsiders were involved in the violence. (ANI)

