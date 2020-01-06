JNU violence is a combined conspiracy by Left and Congress to sabotage BJP's campaign on CAA: Meenakshi Lekhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said here on Monday that the violence that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a combined conspiracy of the Left and the Congress to sabotage and divert attention from BJP's door-to-door campaign on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

She said that those affiliated with various Left-wing students' organisations in JNU were preventing common students from registering for the semester."Who wants that JNU should be shut? It's not ABVP. ABVP students want to go to classes and study. Who has the problem if JNU remains open. It is the Left, Congress combine. They themselves have never studied and neither want students to study," said Lekhi."It is a conspiracy by the Left and the Congress to divert attention from BJP's door-to-door awareness campaign on CAA, what happened at the Nankana Sahib. Yesterday, when Amit Shah was doing a door-to-door campaign, they did this," she said.Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met Sikh refugees from Afghanistan living in Amar Colony area here, as a part of BJP's campaign to create awareness on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university. (ANI)