JNU visually impaired students' forum hopeful of action against personnel guilty of lathi charge

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The representatives of the visually impaired students' forum of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday were hopeful that the Delhi Police will act against the guilty personnel who attacked them in the protest earlier this week.

"The Delhi Police PRO accepted that lathi charge is wrong if it happened. He said that an internal inquiry will be conducted and within a week, action would be taken against the police personnel who are found guilty," Pankaj, a student representative said."They have assured us that police will take cognizance of the matter and they will take action against the guilty," Mohammad Kaish, the convener of the forum said."I would reiterate that we had a cordial meeting. The Delhi Police PRO said that the police will be sensitised to deal with students and the public. He said that our meeting will be conducted with the Chief Commissioner," Gunjan, a student representative said."We hope to have a proper response from the police in the coming week," she added.On November 18, the Delhi Police had denied allegations of lathi-charge leveled by some students during the protest organised to demand complete rollback in fee hikes.However, the JNU Visually Challenged Students' Forum said that the lathi charge by the police was a clear cut violation of the United Nation's Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006 and Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2016 act.The forum demanded delegation-level talks with the Chief Commissioner of Delhi Police and full protection of persons with disabilities anywhere in the national capital with immediate effect. (ANI)